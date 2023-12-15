Desmond Bane vs. Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:45 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Houston Rockets (12-9) face Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies (6-17) at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee on Friday, December 15, starting at 8:00 PM ET.
Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE and Space City Home Network
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Arena: FedExForum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Desmond Bane vs. Alperen Sengun Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Desmond Bane
|Alperen Sengun
|Total Fantasy Pts
|857.0
|835.2
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|39.0
|39.8
|Fantasy Rank
|20
|22
Buy Sengun and Bane gear on Fanatics!
Desmond Bane vs. Alperen Sengun Insights
Desmond Bane & the Grizzlies
- Desmond Bane averages 24.8 points, 4.3 boards and 5.3 assists, making 46.9% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range, with 3.3 triples per contest (sixth in league).
- The Grizzlies put up 106.4 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 112.7 per outing (10th in NBA). They have a -144 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.3 points per game.
- Memphis loses the rebound battle by 3.9 boards on average. It collects 41.7 rebounds per game, 25th in the league, while its opponents grab 45.6.
- The Grizzlies make 12.9 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 33.4% rate (30th in NBA), compared to the 14.5 per outing their opponents make, shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc.
- Memphis has committed 2.1 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13.4 (17th in NBA) while forcing 15.5 (fourth in league).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Alperen Sengun & the Rockets
- Alperen Sengun averages 20.0 points, 9.1 boards and 5.4 assists per game, making 53.3% of shots from the field.
- The Rockets average 109.8 points per game (25th in the league) while giving up 105.5 per contest (first in the NBA). They have a +89 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game.
- Houston records 45.9 rebounds per game (fifth in the league) while conceding 43.8 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.1 boards per game.
- The Rockets hit 12.5 three-pointers per game (15th in the league) at a 36.0% rate (19th in the NBA), compared to the 10.8 per game their opponents make at a 31.4% rate.
- Houston forces 11.9 turnovers per game (25th in the league) while committing 12.9 (11th in NBA action).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Desmond Bane vs. Alperen Sengun Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Desmond Bane
|Alperen Sengun
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-4.2
|4.3
|Usage Percentage
|29.9%
|27.0%
|True Shooting Pct
|58.9%
|57.9%
|Total Rebound Pct
|7.0%
|15.1%
|Assist Pct
|27.8%
|28.8%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.