The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (6-1) face the Tennessee State Tigers (2-5) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Gentry Complex. This clash will tip off at 6:30 PM ET.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Tennessee State Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch

Caitlin Anderson: 8.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Sanaa' St. Andre: 10.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Eboni Williams: 7.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Zyion Shannon: 6.6 PTS, 1.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.6 PTS, 1.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Diamond Cannon: 2.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Tennessee State Players to Watch

