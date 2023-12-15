Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Green County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Green County, Kentucky? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Green County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Green County High School at Caverna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Horse Cave, KY
- Conference: District 18
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.