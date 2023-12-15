Player props are available for Alperen Sengun and Desmond Bane, among others, when the Houston Rockets visit the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSE and Space City Home Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Venue: FedExForum

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -105) 5.5 (Over: +110) 3.5 (Over: -108)

The 25.5-point prop total for Bane on Friday is 0.7 higher than his season scoring average, which is 24.8.

He has grabbed 4.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Friday's game (4.5).

Bane's assist average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Friday's over/under (5.5).

Bane averages 3.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (Over: +100) 9.5 (Over: -133) 4.5 (Over: -143)

The 18.5-point total set for Sengun on Friday is 1.5 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 9.1 -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (9.5).

Sengun's year-long assist average -- 5.4 per game -- is 0.9 higher than Friday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

Fred VanVleet Props

Friday's over/under for Fred VanVleet is 17.5. That's 1.1 more than his season average.

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 4.5.

VanVleet has averaged 8.6 assists this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet on Friday.

His three made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

