Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 15?
On Friday at 7:30 PM ET, the Nashville Predators go head to head against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Gustav Nyquist going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)
Nyquist stats and insights
- In four of 29 games this season, Nyquist has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.
- On the power play, Nyquist has accumulated two goals and six assists.
- Nyquist averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.2%.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are allowing 92 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.5 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|17:19
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:10
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|16:00
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:55
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:01
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|22:56
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:34
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|23:11
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|18:46
|Home
|W 3-2
Predators vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
