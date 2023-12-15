Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hopkins County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Hopkins County, Kentucky is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hopkins County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Henderson County High School at Dawson Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Dawson Springs, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.