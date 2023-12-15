Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kenton County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Kenton County, Kentucky has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kenton County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Holmes High School at Frankfort High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Frankfort, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.