Predators vs. Hurricanes December 15 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
You should watch Sebastian Aho and Filip Forsberg in particular on Friday, when the Carolina Hurricanes face the Nashville Predators at PNC Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET.
Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 15
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Hurricanes (-175)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,Hulu
Predators Players to Watch
- Forsberg has scored 15 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 18 assists (0.6 per game), averaging 3.9 shots per game and shooting 13.3%. This places him among the leaders for Nashville with 33 total points (1.1 per game).
- Roman Josi's 23 points this season, including six goals and 17 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Nashville.
- This season, Ryan O'Reilly has 12 goals and 11 assists, for a season point total of 23.
- In the crease, Kevin Lankinen's record stands at 3-3-0 on the season, allowing 22 goals (3.0 goals against average) and compiling 207 saves with a .904% save percentage (31st in the league).
Hurricanes Players to Watch
- One of Carolina's most productive offensive players this season is Aho, with 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) and an average ice time of 17:41 per game.
- Martin Necas is another important player for Carolina, with 21 points (0.7 per game) -- scoring eight goals and adding 13 assists.
- Seth Jarvis' 20 points this season are via 10 goals and 10 assists.
- Frederik Andersen (4-1-0) has a goals against average of 2.9 on the season. His .894% save percentage ranks 45th in the NHL.
Predators vs. Hurricanes Stat Comparison
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Predators AVG
|Predators Rank
|14th
|3.21
|Goals Scored
|3.07
|17th
|16th
|3.17
|Goals Allowed
|3.03
|12th
|1st
|34.2
|Shots
|30.3
|19th
|1st
|25.4
|Shots Allowed
|31.1
|18th
|14th
|21.43%
|Power Play %
|20.56%
|16th
|15th
|80.65%
|Penalty Kill %
|77.66%
|22nd
