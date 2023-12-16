How to Watch Bellarmine vs. Evansville on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Bellarmine Knights (4-7) welcome in the Evansville Purple Aces (7-2) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
Bellarmine vs. Evansville Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
- FGCU vs Mercer (2:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Kennesaw State vs Presbyterian (2:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Austin Peay vs Western Kentucky (3:00 PM ET | December 16)
Bellarmine Stats Insights
- This season, the Knights have a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Purple Aces' opponents have made.
- In games Bellarmine shoots better than 42.2% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Purple Aces are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Knights sit at 272nd.
- The Knights record just 0.6 fewer points per game (70.8) than the Purple Aces give up (71.4).
- Bellarmine is 4-1 when scoring more than 71.4 points.
Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison
- Bellarmine scores 78.5 points per game at home, compared to 66.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 12.1 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, the Knights are allowing 58.3 points per game in home games. On the road, they are allowing 73.6.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Bellarmine has played better at home this season, making 9.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.2% three-point percentage, compared to 7.4 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage in away games.
Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Ball State
|L 67-58
|John E. Worthen Arena
|12/4/2023
|Boyce
|W 88-54
|Freedom Hall
|12/7/2023
|Berea
|W 98-59
|Freedom Hall
|12/16/2023
|Evansville
|-
|Freedom Hall
|12/20/2023
|@ Utah
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/22/2023
|@ BYU
|-
|Marriott Center
