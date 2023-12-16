Will Cody Glass Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 16?
Will Cody Glass score a goal when the Nashville Predators square off against the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Cody Glass score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Glass stats and insights
- Glass is yet to score through 12 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Capitals.
- Glass has no points on the power play.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 74 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.
Glass recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:57
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:49
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:17
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|13:07
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:56
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:29
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:00
|Home
|L 7-5
|10/19/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|1:46
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/17/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Home
|L 6-1
|10/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:14
|Away
|L 3-2
Predators vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
