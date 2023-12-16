Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Daviess County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Daviess County, Kentucky is happening today, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Daviess County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Trinity High School at Portland Christian School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.