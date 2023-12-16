RKC Waalwijk versus FC Utrecht is one of many strong options on today's Eredivisie slate.

Coverage of all Eredivisie action today is available to you, with the information provided below.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Eredivisie Streaming Live Today

Watch FC Utrecht vs RKC Waalwijk

RKC Waalwijk journeys to play FC Utrecht at Stadion Galgenwaard in Utrecht.

Game Time: 10:30 AM ET

10:30 AM ET Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: FC Utrecht (-155)

FC Utrecht (-155) Underdog: RKC Waalwijk (+400)

RKC Waalwijk (+400) Draw: (+310)

(+310) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Excelsior Rotterdam vs Go Ahead Eagles

Go Ahead Eagles journeys to take on Excelsior Rotterdam at Van Donge & De Roo Stadion in Rotterdam.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: Go Ahead Eagles (+135)

Go Ahead Eagles (+135) Underdog: Excelsior Rotterdam (+185)

Excelsior Rotterdam (+185) Draw: (+270)

(+270) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch SC Heerenveen vs FC Volendam

FC Volendam is on the road to play SC Heerenveen at Abe Lenstra Stadion in Heerenveen.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: SC Heerenveen (-300)

SC Heerenveen (-300) Underdog: FC Volendam (+750)

FC Volendam (+750) Draw: (+450)

(+450) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.