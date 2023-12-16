Will Ja'Marr Chase Score a Touchdown Against the Vikings in Week 15?
The Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings are scheduled to play in a Week 15 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday. Will Ja'Marr Chase score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.
Will Ja'Marr Chase score a touchdown against the Vikings?
Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)
- This year Chase has 89 catches (on 128 targets) and leads the Bengals with 1,092 yards receiving (84 per game) while also scoring seven TDs.
- Chase has hauled in a touchdown pass in five of 13 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.
Ja'Marr Chase Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Browns
|9
|5
|39
|0
|Week 2
|Ravens
|8
|5
|31
|0
|Week 3
|Rams
|15
|12
|141
|0
|Week 4
|@Titans
|9
|7
|73
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|19
|15
|192
|3
|Week 6
|Seahawks
|13
|6
|80
|0
|Week 8
|@49ers
|12
|10
|100
|1
|Week 9
|Bills
|8
|4
|41
|0
|Week 10
|Texans
|6
|5
|124
|1
|Week 11
|@Ravens
|7
|2
|12
|1
|Week 12
|Steelers
|6
|4
|81
|0
|Week 13
|@Jaguars
|12
|11
|149
|1
|Week 14
|Colts
|4
|3
|29
|0
