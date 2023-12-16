Ja'Marr Chase against the Minnesota Vikings pass defense and Byron Murphy is a matchup to watch in Week 15, when the Bengals face the Vikings at Paycor Stadium. We have stats and analysis available for you below.

Bengals vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio TV: NFL Network

NFL Network

Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Vikings 150.3 11.6 7 35 9.75

Ja'Marr Chase vs. Byron Murphy Insights

Ja'Marr Chase & the Bengals' Offense

Ja'Marr Chase's team-leading 1,092 yards as a receiver have come on 89 receptions (out of 128 targets) with seven touchdowns.

In the air, Cincinnati is 16th in passing yards in the league with 2,984, or 229.5 per game.

The Bengals are 17th in the NFL in scoring offense, at 21.5 points per game.

Cincinnati carries one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 36.2 times per game (ninth in NFL).

In the red zone, the Bengals are throwing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking sixth in the NFL with 60 total red-zone pass attempts (56.1% red-zone pass rate).

Byron Murphy & the Vikings' Defense

Byron Murphy has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 51 tackles, three TFL, and 13 passes defended to his name.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Minnesota has surrendered 2,838 passing yards this year, ranking 14th in the league. In terms of passing touchdowns allowed, it ranks eighth in the NFL with 15.

So far this year, the Vikings have been clicking on defense, with 18.6 points allowed per game (fifth in NFL).

Minnesota has given up over 100 receiving yards to five players this season.

14 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Vikings this season.

Ja'Marr Chase vs. Byron Murphy Advanced Stats

Ja'Marr Chase Byron Murphy Rec. Targets 128 85 Def. Targets Receptions 89 13 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.3 56 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1092 51 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 84 3.9 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 512 3 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 19 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 7 3 Interceptions

