Should you bet on Jake Browning getting into the end zone in the Cincinnati Bengals' upcoming Week 15 matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Browning will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jake Browning score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a TD)

Browning has rushed for 77 yards on 13 carries (15.4 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground this year.

Browning has scored a rushing touchdown in two games this season (out of five).

Jake Browning Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Browns 0 1 0 0 0 1 -1 0 Week 11 @Ravens 8 14 68 1 0 4 40 0 Week 12 Steelers 19 26 227 1 1 3 9 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 32 37 354 1 0 2 22 1 Week 14 Colts 18 24 275 2 1 3 7 1

Rep Jake Browning with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.