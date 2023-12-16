When the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings match up in Week 15 on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, will Joe Mixon find his way into the end zone? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Joe Mixon score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Mixon's team-high 768 rushing yards (59.1 per game) have come on 201 carries, with seven touchdowns.

Mixon also helps out in the passing game, with 327 receiving yards on 42 catches (25.2 yards per game) plus one TD.

Mixon has recorded multiple rushing TDs once this year, and has scored in six games.

He, in 13 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Joe Mixon Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Browns 13 56 0 3 17 0 Week 2 Ravens 13 59 0 4 36 0 Week 3 Rams 19 65 1 1 5 0 Week 4 @Titans 14 67 0 1 9 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 25 81 0 4 13 0 Week 6 Seahawks 12 38 0 3 24 0 Week 8 @49ers 16 87 1 3 23 0 Week 9 Bills 14 37 1 5 31 0 Week 10 Texans 11 46 1 2 -1 0 Week 11 @Ravens 16 69 0 5 31 1 Week 12 Steelers 8 16 0 2 44 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 19 68 2 6 49 0 Week 14 Colts 21 79 1 3 46 0

