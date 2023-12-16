Saturday's contest that pits the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) against the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) at State Farm Arena should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-79 in favor of North Carolina. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on December 16.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Kentucky vs. North Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Kentucky vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 82, Kentucky 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. North Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina (-2.2)

North Carolina (-2.2) Computer Predicted Total: 160.9

Kentucky's record against the spread so far this season is 5-4-0, and North Carolina's is 4-4-0. The Wildcats are 6-3-0 and the Tar Heels are 5-3-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +163 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.2 points per game. They're putting up 90.6 points per game to rank sixth in college basketball and are giving up 72.4 per outing to rank 216th in college basketball.

Kentucky grabs 37.8 rebounds per game (131st in college basketball) while allowing 36.2 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.6 boards per game.

Kentucky connects on 10.7 three-pointers per game (11th in college basketball) while shooting 41.4% from deep (fourth-best in college basketball). It is making 1.7 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 9.0 per game while shooting 32.7%.

The Wildcats rank 10th in college basketball by averaging 109.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 131st in college basketball, allowing 87.6 points per 100 possessions.

Kentucky wins the turnover battle by 5.5 per game, committing 8.8 (12th in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.3.

