Saturday's game between the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) and the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) at State Farm Arena should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-79, with North Carolina taking home the win. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on December 16.

The game has no line set.

Kentucky vs. North Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 5:30 PM ET

TV: CBS

Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: State Farm Arena

Kentucky vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 82, Kentucky 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. North Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina (-2.2)

North Carolina (-2.2) Computer Predicted Total: 160.9

Kentucky is 5-4-0 against the spread, while North Carolina's ATS record this season is 4-4-0. A total of six out of the Wildcats' games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Tar Heels' games have gone over.

Kentucky Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 18.2 points per game (scoring 90.6 points per game to rank sixth in college basketball while giving up 72.4 per outing to rank 216th in college basketball) and have a +163 scoring differential overall.

Kentucky prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.6 boards. It is recording 37.8 rebounds per game (131st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.2 per contest.

Kentucky knocks down 10.7 three-pointers per game (11th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents (9.0). It is shooting 41.4% from deep (fourth-best in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 32.7%.

The Wildcats rank 10th in college basketball by averaging 109.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 131st in college basketball, allowing 87.6 points per 100 possessions.

Kentucky has won the turnover battle by 5.5 turnovers per game, committing 8.8 (12th in college basketball action) while forcing 14.3 (61st in college basketball).

