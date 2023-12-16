Kentucky vs. North Carolina December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Kentucky Wildcats (6-2) will face the North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available via CBS.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Kentucky vs. North Carolina Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Kentucky Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kentucky Players to Watch
- Tre Mitchell: 14.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Reed Sheppard: 13.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Rob Dillingham: 13.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Antonio Reeves: 18.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- D.J. Wagner: 13.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Mitchell: 14.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Sheppard: 13.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Dillingham: 13.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Reeves: 18.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Wagner: 13.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kentucky vs. North Carolina Stat Comparison
|Kentucky Rank
|Kentucky AVG
|North Carolina AVG
|North Carolina Rank
|4th
|91.8
|Points Scored
|86.3
|18th
|233rd
|73.3
|Points Allowed
|72.0
|200th
|117th
|34.9
|Rebounds
|36.4
|67th
|299th
|7.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|86th
|6th
|11.0
|3pt Made
|7.8
|148th
|6th
|20.0
|Assists
|14.1
|137th
|14th
|8.6
|Turnovers
|10.0
|57th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.