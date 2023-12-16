If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Kentucky and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Preseason national championship odds: +1600

How Kentucky ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-2 0-0 14 15 81

Kentucky's best wins

On December 16 versus the North Carolina Tar Heels, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 65) in the RPI, Kentucky claimed its best win of the season, an 87-83 victory at a neutral site. The leading point-getter against North Carolina was Rob Dillingham, who put up 17 points with three rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

95-73 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 28

96-88 at home over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 81/RPI) on November 20

81-61 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 160/RPI) on November 10

118-82 at home over Marshall (No. 165/RPI) on November 24

81-66 over Pennsylvania (No. 217/RPI) on December 9

Kentucky's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Kentucky is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.

According to the RPI, the Wildcats have one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in the nation.

According to the RPI, Kentucky has two wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 46th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Kentucky faces the 95th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

Of the Wildcats' 22 remaining games this season, 16 are against teams with worse records, and 19 are against teams with records above .500.

UK has 22 games left to play this season, and three of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Kentucky's next game

Matchup: Louisville Cardinals vs. Kentucky Wildcats

Louisville Cardinals vs. Kentucky Wildcats Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 6:00 PM ET Location: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV Channel: ESPN

