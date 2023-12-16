There are two matchups on today's Ligue 1 schedule, including OGC Nice squaring off against Le Havre AC.

How to watch all the action in the Ligue 1 today is available here.

Watch Le Havre AC vs OGC Nice

OGC Nice makes the trip to match up with Le Havre AC at Stade Oceane in Le Havre.

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
Watch RC Lens vs Stade Reims

Stade Reims journeys to play RC Lens at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens.

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
