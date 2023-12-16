Saturday's game between the No. 17 UConn Huskies (6-3) and No. 18 Louisville Cardinals (10-1) matching up at XL Center has a projected final score of 74-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UConn, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on December 16.

The Cardinals are coming off of a 74-48 win over Morehead State in their last game on Wednesday.

Louisville vs. UConn Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: FOX

Louisville vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 74, Louisville 66

Other ACC Predictions

Louisville Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals notched their best win of the season on November 26, when they took down the Gonzaga Bulldogs, who rank No. 21 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 81-70.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Cardinals are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the eighth-most victories.

Louisville has one win against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 28th-most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, the Huskies have one win over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 101st-most in the nation.

Louisville has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (five).

Louisville 2023-24 Best Wins

81-70 over Gonzaga (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 26

64-58 on the road over Ole Miss (No. 65) on November 29

81-74 at home over DePaul (No. 79) on November 12

77-59 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 89) on November 6

72-63 over Liberty (No. 154) on November 25

Louisville Leaders

Olivia Cochran: 11.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%

11.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG% Kiki Jefferson: 12.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.8 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

12.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.8 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Nina Rickards: 7.5 PTS, 52.6 FG%

7.5 PTS, 52.6 FG% Nyla Harris: 9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 59.4 FG%

9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 59.4 FG% Sydney Taylor: 10.5 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (19-for-65)

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals' +235 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 21.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.5 points per game (44th in college basketball) while giving up 57.1 per outing (72nd in college basketball).

