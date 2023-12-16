How to Watch the Louisville vs. UConn Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The UConn Huskies (6-3) will host the Louisville Cardinals (10-1) after winning three straight home games. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut
- TV: FOX
Louisville vs. UConn Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinals put up an average of 78.5 points per game, 12.9 more points than the 65.6 the Huskies give up.
- Louisville has put together a 9-1 record in games it scores more than 65.6 points.
- UConn's record is 6-1 when it allows fewer than 78.5 points.
- The Huskies score 20.3 more points per game (77.4) than the Cardinals give up (57.1).
- When UConn scores more than 57.1 points, it is 6-3.
- Louisville has a 10-0 record when giving up fewer than 77.4 points.
- This year the Huskies are shooting 47.9% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Cardinals concede.
- The Cardinals shoot 45.2% from the field, 6.7% higher than the Huskies concede.
Louisville Leaders
- Olivia Cochran: 11.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%
- Kiki Jefferson: 12.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.8 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)
- Nina Rickards: 7.5 PTS, 52.6 FG%
- Nyla Harris: 9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 59.4 FG%
- Sydney Taylor: 10.5 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (19-for-65)
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|N.C. A&T
|W 80-40
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/10/2023
|Kentucky
|W 73-61
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/13/2023
|Morehead State
|W 74-48
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/16/2023
|@ UConn
|-
|XL Center
|12/20/2023
|Washington
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
