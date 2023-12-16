In the upcoming matchup versus the Washington Capitals, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Luke Schenn to score a goal for the Nashville Predators? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Luke Schenn score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Schenn stats and insights

Schenn is yet to score through 11 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Capitals.

Schenn has no points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 74 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Schenn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:25 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 15:10 Home W 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:28 Away L 4-0 12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:55 Home W 5-1 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:59 Away W 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:52 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:09 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:04 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 10:38 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:05 Home W 3-2

Predators vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

