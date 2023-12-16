Will Mitchell Wilcox Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Mitchell Wilcox was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Cincinnati Bengals match up with the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday in Week 15. All of Wilcox's stats can be found below.
Entering Week 15, Wilcox has six receptions for 30 yards -- 5.0 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on eight occasions.
Mitchell Wilcox Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Bengals have two other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Tyler Boyd (LP/foot): 57 Rec; 522 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Ja'Marr Chase (DNP/ankle): 89 Rec; 1092 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs
Week 15 Injury Reports
Bengals vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Day: December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Wilcox 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|8
|6
|30
|29
|0
|5.0
Wilcox Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|Rams
|3
|2
|10
|0
|Week 4
|@Titans
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 10
|Texans
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Steelers
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Week 13
|@Jaguars
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 14
|Colts
|1
|1
|0
|0
