Saturday's game features the Murray State Racers (3-6) and the SE Louisiana Lions (2-8) matching up at CFSB Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 78-67 win for heavily favored Murray State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on December 16.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Murray State vs. SE Louisiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Murray State vs. SE Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Murray State 78, SE Louisiana 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Murray State vs. SE Louisiana

Computer Predicted Spread: Murray State (-10.5)

Murray State (-10.5) Computer Predicted Total: 144.6

Both Murray State and SE Louisiana are 3-5-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Racers have a 6-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Lions have a record of 3-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Murray State Performance Insights

The Racers have a +17 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.9 points per game. They're putting up 74.3 points per game to rank 195th in college basketball and are giving up 72.4 per contest to rank 217th in college basketball.

Murray State is 260th in the country at 34.8 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 33.8 its opponents average.

Murray State makes 7.8 three-pointers per game (157th in college basketball) at a 34.8% rate (127th in college basketball), compared to the 6.8 its opponents make while shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc.

The Racers rank 94th in college basketball with 99.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 317th in college basketball defensively with 96.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Murray State has committed 9.4 turnovers per game (24th in college basketball play) while forcing 9.2 (349th in college basketball).

