The Murray State Racers (3-6) will aim to break a three-game losing run when they host the SE Louisiana Lions (2-8) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Lions have also dropped three games straight.

Murray State vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Murray State Stats Insights

  • The Racers make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).
  • In games Murray State shoots better than 46.1% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
  • The Lions are the 275th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Racers sit at 260th.
  • The 74.3 points per game the Racers record are the same as the Lions give up.
  • Murray State is 3-3 when scoring more than 77.2 points.

Murray State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Murray State put up 73.6 points per game last year at home, which was 7.7 more points than it averaged away from home (65.9).
  • In 2022-23, the Racers ceded 67.8 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 77.8.
  • Murray State sunk 5.8 three-pointers per game with a 33.9% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.6 fewer threes and 0.2% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (6.4, 34.1%).

Murray State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Illinois State L 76-72 Redbird Arena
12/9/2023 @ Austin Peay L 53-49 F&M Bank Arena
12/13/2023 @ Mississippi State L 85-81 Humphrey Coliseum
12/16/2023 SE Louisiana - CFSB Center
12/18/2023 @ Little Rock - Jack Stephens Center
12/22/2023 SMU - CFSB Center

