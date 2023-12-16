Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nicholas County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Nicholas County, Kentucky is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Nicholas County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Paul Laurence Dunbar High School at Nicholas Co Middle-High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Carlisle, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
