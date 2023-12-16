Saturday's game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-3) and Austin Peay Governors (6-6) going head to head at E. A. Diddle Arena has a projected final score of 74-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Western Kentucky, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on December 16.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Bowling Green, Kentucky Venue: E. A. Diddle Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Western Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Kentucky 74, Austin Peay 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Kentucky vs. Austin Peay

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Kentucky (-8.5)

Western Kentucky (-8.5) Computer Predicted Total: 138.9

Western Kentucky has put together a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season, while Austin Peay is 4-4-0. The Hilltoppers have a 2-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Governors have a record of 2-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Western Kentucky Performance Insights

The Hilltoppers average 81.9 points per game (53rd in college basketball) while giving up 73.9 per outing (252nd in college basketball). They have a +88 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.0 points per game.

Western Kentucky wins the rebound battle by 3.2 boards on average. It collects 42.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 23rd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 38.9 per outing.

Western Kentucky knocks down 6.2 three-pointers per game (291st in college basketball) at a 28.9% rate (325th in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 its opponents make while shooting 26.5% from deep.

The Hilltoppers average 92.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (226th in college basketball), and allow 83.6 points per 100 possessions (50th in college basketball).

Western Kentucky has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 1.9 turnovers per game, committing 13.4 (293rd in college basketball play) while forcing 15.3 (33rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.