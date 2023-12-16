The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-3) will aim to extend a four-game winning run when they host the Austin Peay Governors (6-6) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Governors have taken three games in a row.

Western Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Hilltoppers are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Governors allow to opponents.
  • In games Western Kentucky shoots better than 42.5% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.
  • The Governors are the 260th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hilltoppers sit at 24th.
  • The Hilltoppers put up 81.9 points per game, 17.9 more points than the 64.0 the Governors give up.
  • Western Kentucky has an 8-2 record when putting up more than 64.0 points.

Western Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Western Kentucky is putting up 11.3 more points per game (91.3) than it is away from home (80.0).
  • The Hilltoppers cede 71.3 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 75.3 away from home.
  • At home, Western Kentucky is averaging 4.0 more threes per game (9.5) than when playing on the road (5.5). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (34.2%) compared to away from home (26.5%).

Western Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Eastern Kentucky W 79-69 E. A. Diddle Arena
12/9/2023 @ Buffalo W 82-65 Alumni Arena
12/12/2023 @ Wright State W 91-84 Wright State University Nutter Center
12/16/2023 Austin Peay - E. A. Diddle Arena
12/19/2023 @ Cal Baptist - CBU Events Center
12/30/2023 Abilene Christian - E. A. Diddle Arena

