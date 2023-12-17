Which basketball team sits on top of CUSA? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where every team stands.

1. Middle Tennessee

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 27-3

9-3 | 27-3 Overall Rank: 56th

56th Strength of Schedule Rank: 85th

85th Last Game: W 72-47 vs SFA

Next Game

Opponent: Northern Kentucky

Northern Kentucky Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

2. Western Kentucky

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 22-8

6-5 | 22-8 Overall Rank: 128th

128th Strength of Schedule Rank: 114th

114th Last Game: L 67-59 vs Ball State

Next Game

Opponent: Abilene Christian

Abilene Christian Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

3. New Mexico State

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 19-9

6-4 | 19-9 Overall Rank: 139th

139th Strength of Schedule Rank: 257th

257th Last Game: W 70-39 vs Utah Valley

Next Game

Opponent: @ Austin Peay

@ Austin Peay Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

4. Liberty

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 13-16

3-9 | 13-16 Overall Rank: 169th

169th Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th

8th Last Game: L 99-73 vs Richmond

Next Game

Opponent: Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

5. UTEP

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 9-18

4-6 | 9-18 Overall Rank: 215th

215th Strength of Schedule Rank: 69th

69th Last Game: L 68-63 vs Portland

Next Game

Opponent: @ UIC

@ UIC Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20

6. Florida International

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 12-17

6-4 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 234th

234th Strength of Schedule Rank: 312th

312th Last Game: W 65-62 vs Florida Atlantic

Next Game

Opponent: Texas State

Texas State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

7. Louisiana Tech

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 5-24

3-9 | 5-24 Overall Rank: 235th

235th Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th

24th Last Game: W 49-47 vs Alcorn State

Next Game

Opponent: Cal Baptist

Cal Baptist Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

8. Sam Houston

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 7-19

5-4 | 7-19 Overall Rank: 263rd

263rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 162nd

162nd Last Game: L 76-65 vs UT Arlington

Next Game

Opponent: @ SMU

@ SMU Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

9. Jacksonville State

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 7-19

4-6 | 7-19 Overall Rank: 266th

266th Strength of Schedule Rank: 213th

213th Last Game: W 84-72 vs Coastal Carolina

Next Game