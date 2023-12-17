How to Watch the Eastern Kentucky vs. Chattanooga Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Chattanooga Mocs (10-1) will try to continue an eight-game winning stretch when hosting the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (9-2) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at McKenzie Arena. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Eastern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
- Jacksonville vs Mercer
- Belmont vs Kennesaw State
- Queens (NC) vs Radford
- Lipscomb vs Vanderbilt
- Morgan State vs Stetson
Eastern Kentucky vs. Chattanooga Scoring Comparison
- The Colonels score 27.1 more points per game (81.1) than the Mocs allow their opponents to score (54.0).
- Eastern Kentucky is 9-2 when it scores more than 54.0 points.
- Chattanooga has a 10-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.1 points.
- The Mocs record 67.2 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 64.1 the Colonels allow.
- When Chattanooga totals more than 64.1 points, it is 5-1.
- When Eastern Kentucky gives up fewer than 67.2 points, it is 5-0.
- The Mocs shoot 47.2% from the field, 6.9% higher than the Colonels allow defensively.
- The Colonels shoot 43.9% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Mocs allow.
Eastern Kentucky Leaders
- Antwainette Walker: 23.9 PTS, 2.5 STL, 42.4 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45)
- Ivy Turner: 12.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 46.6 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)
- Alice Recanati: 11.5 PTS, 5.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 46.4 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)
- Brie Crittendon: 9.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.0 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (14-for-47)
- Sierra McCullough: 6.8 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.3 BLK, 43.2 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Eastern Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Miami (OH)
|W 85-55
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Tennessee
|L 72-63
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/15/2023
|@ Tennessee State
|W 79-69
|Gentry Complex
|12/17/2023
|@ Chattanooga
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Show Me Center
|12/29/2023
|Samford
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.