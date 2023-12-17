Want to know which basketball team is on top of the Horizon League? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

1. Purdue Fort Wayne

Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 25-4

11-1 | 25-4 Overall Rank: 107th

107th Strength of Schedule Rank: 331st

331st Last Game: W 86-63 vs Bethune-Cookman

Next Game

Opponent: @ Pittsburgh

@ Pittsburgh Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

2. Oakland

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 21-10

6-5 | 21-10 Overall Rank: 118th

118th Strength of Schedule Rank: 39th

39th Last Game: W 77-63 vs Eastern Michigan

Next Game

Opponent: @ Michigan State

@ Michigan State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)

3. Wright State

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 19-10

4-6 | 19-10 Overall Rank: 142nd

142nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 89th

89th Last Game: L 91-84 vs Western Kentucky

Next Game

Opponent: Miami (OH)

Miami (OH) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Youngstown State

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 19-8

8-3 | 19-8 Overall Rank: 148th

148th Strength of Schedule Rank: 143rd

143rd Last Game: W 107-70 vs Bethany (WV)

Next Game

Opponent: Westminster (PA)

Westminster (PA) Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18

6:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Cleveland State

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 19-11

7-5 | 19-11 Overall Rank: 170th

170th Strength of Schedule Rank: 213th

213th Last Game: W 76-69 vs Bradley

Next Game

Opponent: Western Michigan

Western Michigan Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Northern Kentucky

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 14-15

7-5 | 14-15 Overall Rank: 188th

188th Strength of Schedule Rank: 276th

276th Last Game: W 85-75 vs Eastern Kentucky

Next Game

Opponent: @ Saint Mary's (CA)

@ Saint Mary's (CA) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Green Bay

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 11-18

5-7 | 11-18 Overall Rank: 231st

231st Strength of Schedule Rank: 180th

180th Last Game: L 81-47 vs Oklahoma

Next Game

Opponent: MSOE

MSOE Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Robert Morris

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 9-20

3-8 | 9-20 Overall Rank: 241st

241st Strength of Schedule Rank: 124th

124th Last Game: W 95-46 vs Saint Vincent

Next Game

Opponent: @ Saint Francis (PA)

@ Saint Francis (PA) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: NEC Front Row

9. Milwaukee

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 5-24

4-7 | 5-24 Overall Rank: 315th

315th Strength of Schedule Rank: 269th

269th Last Game: L 80-67 vs Longwood

Next Game

Opponent: Chattanooga

Chattanooga Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Detroit Mercy

Current Record: 0-10 | Projected Record: 3-28

0-10 | 3-28 Overall Rank: 323rd

323rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 87th

87th Last Game: L 91-59 vs Northwestern

Next Game

Opponent: @ Loyola Marymount

@ Loyola Marymount Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. IUPUI

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 1-27

3-9 | 1-27 Overall Rank: 361st

361st Strength of Schedule Rank: 302nd

302nd Last Game: L 73-67 vs Lindenwood

Next Game