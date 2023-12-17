Horizon Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 3:22 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Sunday's college basketball schedule includes two games with Horizon teams in action. Among those contests is the Toledo Rockets squaring off against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Horizon Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at Western Michigan Broncos
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Toledo Rockets at Oakland Golden Grizzlies
|7:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow Horizon games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.