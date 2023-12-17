The Kentucky Wildcats (4-7) play the Furman Paladins (7-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky TV: SEC Network +

Kentucky vs. Furman Scoring Comparison

The Paladins average just 2.1 more points per game (73.8) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (71.7).

When it scores more than 71.7 points, Furman is 5-1.

Kentucky is 3-4 when it allows fewer than 73.8 points.

The 62.7 points per game the Wildcats average are the same as the Paladins give up.

Kentucky is 4-0 when scoring more than 66.9 points.

Furman has a 4-1 record when giving up fewer than 62.7 points.

The Wildcats shoot 39.9% from the field, only 1.3% lower than the Paladins allow defensively.

The Paladins' 42.4 shooting percentage is 3.4 lower than the Wildcats have conceded.

Kentucky Leaders

Ajae Petty: 16.1 PTS, 10 REB, 61.8 FG%

Eniya Russell: 9.6 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

Maddie Scherr: 15.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (12-for-38)

Brooklynn Miles: 5.4 PTS, 37 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

Saniah Tyler: 8.4 PTS, 28 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (21-for-68)

Kentucky Schedule