How to Watch Louisville vs. Pepperdine on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Louisville Cardinals (4-6) will be trying to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Pepperdine Waves (5-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It will air at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Louisville vs. Pepperdine Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Louisville Stats Insights
- The Cardinals make 41.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points lower than the Waves have allowed to their opponents (48.6%).
- The Cardinals are the 113th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Waves sit at 285th.
- The 73.4 points per game the Cardinals record are only 1.6 more points than the Waves allow (71.8).
- When Louisville scores more than 71.8 points, it is 3-1.
Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Louisville scored 66.0 points per game at home last season, compared to 64.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 1.6 points per contest.
- The Cardinals ceded 71.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 81.1 away from home.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Louisville performed worse in home games last season, sinking 6.5 treys per game with a 31.7% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 per game with a 37.3% percentage away from home.
Louisville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 75-68
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|@ DePaul
|L 75-68
|Wintrust Arena
|12/13/2023
|Arkansas State
|L 75-63
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/17/2023
|Pepperdine
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/21/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.