The Louisville Cardinals (4-3) meet the Pepperdine Waves (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 airing on ACC Network.

Louisville vs. Pepperdine Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

Louisville Players to Watch

Tre White: 14.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Skyy Clark: 17.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: 6.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

6.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK Mike James: 11.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK JJ Traynor: 10.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Pepperdine Players to Watch

Louisville vs. Pepperdine Stat Comparison

Louisville Rank Louisville AVG Pepperdine AVG Pepperdine Rank 146th 76.4 Points Scored 75.1 182nd 253rd 74.6 Points Allowed 72.1 203rd 48th 37.3 Rebounds 30.8 277th 31st 12.0 Off. Rebounds 8.8 207th 328th 5.3 3pt Made 6.7 246th 329th 10.4 Assists 14.0 141st 239th 12.7 Turnovers 12.4 214th

