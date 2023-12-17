The Louisville Cardinals (4-3) meet the Pepperdine Waves (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 airing on ACC Network.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Louisville vs. Pepperdine Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Louisville Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisville Players to Watch

  • Tre White: 14.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Skyy Clark: 17.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: 6.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Mike James: 11.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • JJ Traynor: 10.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Pepperdine Players to Watch

  • White: 14.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Clark: 17.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Huntley-Hatfield: 6.1 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • James: 11.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Traynor: 10.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisville vs. Pepperdine Stat Comparison

Louisville Rank Louisville AVG Pepperdine AVG Pepperdine Rank
146th 76.4 Points Scored 75.1 182nd
253rd 74.6 Points Allowed 72.1 203rd
48th 37.3 Rebounds 30.8 277th
31st 12.0 Off. Rebounds 8.8 207th
328th 5.3 3pt Made 6.7 246th
329th 10.4 Assists 14.0 141st
239th 12.7 Turnovers 12.4 214th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.