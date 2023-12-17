Sunday's contest at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena has the Northern Kentucky Norse (6-5) taking on the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-5) at 4:00 PM ET (on December 17). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 74-73 victory for Northern Kentucky, so expect a tight matchup.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Richmond, Kentucky

Richmond, Kentucky Venue: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northern Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Kentucky 74, Eastern Kentucky 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Northern Kentucky (-0.2)

Northern Kentucky (-0.2) Computer Predicted Total: 145.3

Eastern Kentucky is 1-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Northern Kentucky's 5-3-0 ATS record. The Colonels have gone over the point total in one game, while Norse games have gone over five times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northern Kentucky Performance Insights

The Norse outscore opponents by 5.1 points per game (posting 73.8 points per game, 214th in college basketball, and giving up 68.7 per contest, 124th in college basketball) and have a +56 scoring differential.

Northern Kentucky records 33.5 rebounds per game (301st in college basketball), compared to the 33.6 of its opponents.

Northern Kentucky knocks down 5.5 three-pointers per game (325th in college basketball), 1.1 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc (289th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 30.9%.

Northern Kentucky has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 11.8 per game (173rd in college basketball) while forcing 14.6 (49th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.