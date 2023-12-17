The Northern Kentucky Norse (6-5) go up against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Eastern Kentucky vs. Northern Kentucky matchup in this article.

Northern Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Eastern Kentucky Moneyline Northern Kentucky Moneyline BetMGM Eastern Kentucky (-3.5) 143.5 -155 +130 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Eastern Kentucky (-3.5) 143.5 -164 +136 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northern Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Trends

Northern Kentucky has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.

The Norse have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Eastern Kentucky has won just one game against the spread this season.

So far this season, just one of the Colonels games has hit the over.

