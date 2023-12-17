The Baltimore Ravens (10-3) take a three-game winning streak into their contest with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The Ravens are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. An over/under of 41.5 points has been set for the contest.

If you're going to place some in-game wagers on the Ravens' upcoming game against the Jaguars, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we highlight below, which will assist you in your live betting.

Ravens vs. Jaguars Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Ravens have led after the first quarter in nine games, have trailed after the first quarter in one game, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 6.6 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 2.5 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Jaguars have been leading after the first quarter in eight games, have been behind after the first quarter in four games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game .

2nd Quarter

The Ravens have won the second quarter in eight games this season, lost the second quarter in four games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 8.8 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 4.2 points on average in the second quarter.

So far this season, the Jaguars have won the second quarter in four games, been outscored in the second quarter in five games, and they've tied in the second quarter in four games.

3rd Quarter

The Ravens have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in eight games this season, lost the third quarter in two games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

On offense, Baltimore is averaging 5.9 points in the third quarter (sixth-ranked) this year. It is allowing 2.4 points on average in the third quarter (third-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in seven games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in four games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

4th Quarter

In 13 games this year, the Ravens have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up four times.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 6.6 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 6.8 points on average in that quarter.

This year, the Jaguars have won the fourth quarter in five games, lost that quarter in six games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

Ravens vs. Jaguars Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Ravens have had the lead 10 times (9-1 in those games) and have been behind three times (1-2).

The Jaguars have had the lead eight times, have trailed four times, and have been tied one time at the completion of the first half this season.

2nd Half

In 13 games this year, the Ravens have won the second half eight times, lost three times, and tied two times.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 12.5 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 9.2 points on average in the second half.

In 13 games this year, the Jaguars have won the second half seven times (5-2 record in those games), lost five times (3-2), and been knotted up one time (0-1).

