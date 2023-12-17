One of the top running backs in football will be on display when Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans host the Houston Texans on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Keep reading for player props for the top performers in this game between the Titans and the Texans.

Derrick Henry Touchdown Odds

Henry Odds to Score First TD: +350

Henry Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210

Devin Singletary Touchdown Odds

Singletary Odds to Score First TD: +950

Singletary Odds to Score Anytime TD: +490

More Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Treylon Burks - - 20.5 (-113) Derrick Henry - 71.5 (-113) - DeAndre Hopkins - - 61.5 (-113) Will Levis 206.5 (-113) 7.5 (-113) - Chigoziem Okonkwo - - 32.5 (-113) Tyjae Spears - 21.5 (-113) 15.5 (-113) Nick Westbrook-Ikhine - - 22.5 (-113)

More Texans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Robert Woods - - 30.5 (-114) Dalton Schultz - - 35.5 (-113) Noah Brown - - 37.5 (-113) Devin Singletary - 48.5 (-113) 11.5 (-113) Dameon Pierce - 24.5 (-113) - Davis Mills 195.5 (-114) 4.5 (-114) - Xavier Hutchinson - - 13.5 (-114)

