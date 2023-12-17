Will Tyjae Spears pay out his Week 15 anytime TD player prop when the Tennessee Titans take on the Houston Texans on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant stats.

Will Tyjae Spears score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +187 (Bet $10 to win $18.70 if he scores a TD)

Spears has taken 73 carries for 358 yards (27.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Spears also averages 21.6 receiving yards per game, catching 39 passes for 281 yards.

Spears has one rushing touchdown this season.

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Saints 3 27 0 1 1 0 Week 2 Chargers 8 49 0 2 6 0 Week 3 @Browns 4 6 0 4 3 0 Week 4 Bengals 5 40 0 3 18 0 Week 5 @Colts 7 34 1 4 35 0 Week 6 Ravens 4 15 0 1 48 0 Week 8 Falcons 3 27 0 3 9 0 Week 9 @Steelers 5 18 0 4 4 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 5 18 0 4 42 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 4 14 0 2 12 0 Week 12 Panthers 2 6 0 1 1 0 Week 13 Colts 16 75 0 4 13 0 Week 14 @Dolphins 7 29 0 6 89 0

