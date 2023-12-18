Seattle (6-7) rides a four-game losing streak into a matchup with (-) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Lumen Field. The Eagles are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4 points. The over/under is set at 45 in the outing.

If you're going to place some in-game bets on the Eagles' upcoming matchup versus the Seahawks, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we highlight below, which will assist you in your live betting.

Sign up to live bet on the Eagles-Seahawks matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Eagles vs Seahawks on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eagles vs. Seahawks Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Eagles have been winning six times, have been losing two times, and have been knotted up five times.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 5.3 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 4.2 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Seahawks have led after the first quarter in five games, have been behind after the first quarter in four games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in four games .

2nd Quarter

Looking at second-quarter scoring, the Eagles have won the second quarter in four games and have been outscored in the second quarter in nine games.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 5.7 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 10.2 points on average in the second quarter.

The Seahawks have won the second quarter four times, been outscored eight times, and tied one time in 13 games this season.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

In 13 games this year, the Eagles have won the third quarter eight times, lost three times, and been knotted up two times.

Offensively, Philadelphia is averaging seven points in the third quarter (second-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 3.3 points on average in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) on defense.

Out of 13 games this year, the Seahawks have won the third quarter six times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up one time.

4th Quarter

In 13 games this season, the Eagles have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, lost seven times, and tied one time.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 6.9 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 7.5 points on average in that quarter.

The Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in four games this season. Meanwhile, they've lost the fourth quarter in nine games.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Eagles vs. Seahawks Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Eagles have been winning after the first half in five games this season and have been behind after the first half in eight games.

In 2023, the Seahawks have been winning after the first half in six games (3-3 in those contests), have been behind after the first half in six games (2-4), and have been knotted up after the first half in one game (1-0).

2nd Half

The Eagles have outscored their opponent in the second half in eight games this season (8-0 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in three games (0-3), and they've tied in the second half in two games (2-0).

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 13.9 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 10.8 points on average in the second half.

Out of 13 games this season, the Seahawks have won the second half four times, been outscored eight times, and tied one time.

Rep the Eagles or the Seahawks with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.