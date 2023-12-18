The Memphis Grizzlies (6-18) will try to turn around a four-game losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (16-8) on December 18, 2023 at Paycom Center.

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports

Grizzlies vs Thunder Additional Info

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies have shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Thunder have averaged.

Memphis has put together a 5-6 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.3% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 29th.

The Grizzlies' 106 points per game are 7.6 fewer points than the 113.6 the Thunder give up.

Memphis has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 113.6 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies average 103.7 points per game at home, 4.6 fewer points than away (108.3). On defense they allow 112.6 per game, 0.6 more than away (112).

At home the Grizzlies are picking up 23.3 assists per game, 1.1 less than away (24.4).

Grizzlies Injuries