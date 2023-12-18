Quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Geno Smith will be facing off on December 18, when the Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) and Seattle Seahawks (6-7) play at Lumen Field. In the piece below, we dig into the numbers to decide which signal caller is more likely to carry his team to victory.

Eagles vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington TV: ABC/ESPN

Jalen Hurts vs. Geno Smith Matchup

Jalen Hurts 2023 Stats Geno Smith 13 Games Played 12 66.5% Completion % 64.4% 3,192 (245.5) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,918 (243.2) 19 Touchdowns 15 10 Interceptions 9 460 (35.4) Rushing Yards (Per game) 92 (7.7) 12 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Jalen Hurts Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 250.5 yards

: Over/Under 250.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Seahawks Defensive Stats

This season, the Seahawks' defense has struggled to stop opposing offenses, as it ranks 26th in the NFL with 24.5 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, the team ranks 28th with 4,771 total yards allowed (367 per game).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Seattle's defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 25th in the league with 243.6 passing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 20th in the NFL with 6.7 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Seahawks are bottom-10 in rushing yards allowed this year, surrendering the 10th-most rushing yards in the NFL with 1,604 (123.4 per game). They also rank 23rd in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.4).

Defensively, Seattle is 30th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 45.8%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it is 25th (63.4%).

Eagles Defensive Stats

