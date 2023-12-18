Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Kentucky
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On the 2023 college football postseason slate, fans of schools in Kentucky should have their eyes on the Louisville Cardinals versus the USC Trojans in the Holiday Bowl.
College Football Games to Watch in Kentucky on TV This Week
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Old Dominion Monarchs
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: Monday, December 18
- Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Old Dominion (-4.5)
No. 16 Louisville Cardinals at USC Trojans
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Wednesday, December 27
- Venue: Petco Park
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Louisville (-7.5)
Clemson Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, December 29
- Venue: TIAA Bank Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Favorite: Clemson (-5.5)
