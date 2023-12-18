Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Kentucky
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Louisville Cardinals and the USC Trojans square off in the Holiday Bowl in college football postseason competition in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Kentucky.
College Football Games to Watch in Kentucky on TV This Week
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Old Dominion Monarchs
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: Monday, December 18
- Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Old Dominion (-4.5)
No. 16 Louisville Cardinals at USC Trojans
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Wednesday, December 27
- Venue: Petco Park
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Louisville (-7)
Clemson Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, December 29
- Venue: TIAA Bank Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Clemson (-4.5)
