The Little Rock Trojans (4-4) play the Murray State Racers (3-4) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Murray State vs. Little Rock Game Information

Murray State Players to Watch

Jamir Chaplin: 16.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

16.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Deantoni Gordon: 16.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

16.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK Khalen Robinson: 19 PTS, 5.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK

19 PTS, 5.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK Bradley Douglas: 9.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Cougar Downing: 11.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK

Little Rock Players to Watch

Chaplin: 16.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Gordon: 16.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

Robinson: 19 PTS, 5.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK

Douglas: 9.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Downing: 11.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK

Murray State vs. Little Rock Stat Comparison

Little Rock Rank Little Rock AVG Murray State AVG Murray State Rank 59th 81.6 Points Scored 77 135th 337th 80.4 Points Allowed 73.4 235th 281st 30.6 Rebounds 32.9 194th 99th 10.3 Off. Rebounds 9 187th 263rd 6.5 3pt Made 7.3 191st 121st 14.4 Assists 13.1 185th 114th 11 Turnovers 9.6 38th

