The Little Rock Trojans (4-4) play the Murray State Racers (3-4) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Murray State vs. Little Rock Game Information

Murray State Players to Watch

  • Jamir Chaplin: 16.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Deantoni Gordon: 16.6 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Khalen Robinson: 19 PTS, 5.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK
  • Bradley Douglas: 9.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cougar Downing: 11.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK

Little Rock Players to Watch

Murray State vs. Little Rock Stat Comparison

Little Rock Rank Little Rock AVG Murray State AVG Murray State Rank
59th 81.6 Points Scored 77 135th
337th 80.4 Points Allowed 73.4 235th
281st 30.6 Rebounds 32.9 194th
99th 10.3 Off. Rebounds 9 187th
263rd 6.5 3pt Made 7.3 191st
121st 14.4 Assists 13.1 185th
114th 11 Turnovers 9.6 38th

