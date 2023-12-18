The Northern Kentucky Norse (2-6) will attempt to break a four-game road skid when squaring off against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Hooper Eblen Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

Northern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Northern Kentucky vs. Tennessee Tech Scoring Comparison

The Norse put up an average of 65.4 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 65.6 the Golden Eagles give up.

Northern Kentucky is 2-2 when it scores more than 65.6 points.

Tennessee Tech has a 3-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.4 points.

The Golden Eagles average 9.2 fewer points per game (66.3) than the Norse give up (75.5).

Tennessee Tech has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 75.5 points.

When Northern Kentucky allows fewer than 66.3 points, it is 1-1.

The Golden Eagles shoot 41.9% from the field, only 0.8% lower than the Norse concede defensively.

The Norse's 41.1 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Golden Eagles have given up.

Northern Kentucky Leaders

Carter McCray: 12.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 50.6 FG%

12.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 50.6 FG% Khamari Mitchell-Steen: 14.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.0 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

14.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.0 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Macey Blevins: 13.1 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30)

13.1 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30) Noelle Hubert: 5.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43)

5.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43) Allison Basye: 7.8 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

