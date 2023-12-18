Monday's contest that pits the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-5) against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-4) at E. A. Diddle Arena has a projected final score of 72-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Western Kentucky, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM on December 18.

In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Hilltoppers suffered a 67-59 loss to Ball State.

Western Kentucky vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Western Kentucky vs. Abilene Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Kentucky 72, Abilene Christian 66

Other CUSA Predictions

Western Kentucky Schedule Analysis

The Hilltoppers' signature win this season came in a 62-50 victory over the Vermont Catamounts on November 25.

The Hilltoppers have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (three).

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Hilltoppers are 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 39th-most wins.

Western Kentucky 2023-24 Best Wins

62-50 over Vermont (No. 152) on November 25

76-62 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 189) on November 10

62-56 at home over Cornell (No. 229) on November 13

70-64 at home over Mercer (No. 245) on November 6

63-45 at home over Bucknell (No. 301) on November 21

Western Kentucky Leaders

Acacia Hayes: 16.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51)

16.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 44.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51) Alexis Mead: 11.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.2 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39)

11.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.2 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39) Ana Teresa Faustino: 10 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.6 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (15-for-52)

10 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.6 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (15-for-52) Karris Allen: 7.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.7 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

7.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 34.7 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Odeth Betancourt: 5.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.1 FG%

Western Kentucky Performance Insights

The Hilltoppers' +12 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 65.4 points per game (200th in college basketball) while allowing 64.3 per outing (192nd in college basketball).

On offense, the Hilltoppers average 63.5 points per game when playing at home, compared to 66.3 points per game when playing on the road.

In 2023-24, Western Kentucky is allowing 58 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 64.5.

